BREAKING: Vehicles Overturn in Accident on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on Interstate 65 northbound where multiple vehicles overturned.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles may have rolled several times.

Fire officials also say that two people were trapped inside their car after the accident.

The crash occurred on I-65 northbound between the I-10 interchange and the Government Street exit. The crash is causing major traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible.

