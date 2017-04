An incredible image from the Blue Angels Facebook page. The Blues are in Florida to wow fans and made a stop at Cinderella’s Castle, leaving behind a magical, memorable image.

The Blue Angels picture on Facebook with the following message:

Feel the magic, Fans! Today, we flew over Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on our way to Lakeland, Florida for this weekend’s air show! How many of you watched us soar over Cinderella’s Castle?