Woman Found Claims She’s A Mermaid, Has Webbed Feet

A woman found wandering in California is sparking a mystery and wonder after claiming she’s a mermaid. The kicker is, she has at least some evidence to back up her story. She has webbed feet. A driver found the woman, nearly naked and soaked walking in the middle of the street near Fresno, California. “She was wet, she said she had been in the lake, said she needed help and needed to be taken to the hospital,” said Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police.

The driver took her to a hospital to get checked out. That’s when police began to question her. She told police her name was “Joanna” but says she didn’t know how she ended up there. “We did go through records after fingerprinting her and we still did not come up with her identity,” said Lt. Hudson

The woman stands 5 feet four inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police think she could be between 17 and 20 years old. She has webbed toes on both feet. “There are some strange things that happen up here. We’re in the mountains,” Karon Renwick says the woman is lucky she didn’t get hit on the busy road. Fresno police say she is safe now and hope someone who knows her will call them. “We’re trying to piece together information to try and identify this person,.”