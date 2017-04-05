Suspect Dead after a Shootout with Police in Napa, CA

NAPA, CA (CNN):

A suspect is dead after a shootout with police in Napa, California. On April 4, 2017, officers were responding to calls of shots fired at a home on Bueno Avenue when the rolling gun battle began.

Napa Police Chief Steve Potter says: “The subject backed out of either the driveway or the garage. As he was leaving the area in his car, he began to shoot at the police officer from the vehicle. Other officers in the area returned gunfire. And the subject, his car crashed into a tree and he is deceased.”

The officers involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Investigators have not yet said what led to the deadly shooting and it is under investigation.