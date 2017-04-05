Suspect Dead after a Shootout with Police in Napa, CA

CNN Published:

NAPA, CA (CNN):

A suspect is dead after a shootout with police in Napa, California. On April 4, 2017, officers were responding to calls of shots fired at a home on Bueno Avenue when the rolling gun battle began.

Napa Police Chief Steve Potter says: “The subject backed out of either the driveway or the garage. As he was leaving the area in his car, he began to shoot at the police officer from the vehicle. Other officers in the area returned gunfire. And the subject, his car crashed into a tree and he is deceased.”

The officers involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Investigators have not yet said what led to the deadly shooting and it is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s