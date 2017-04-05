State Testing Affected by Severe Weather

As you get up and get the kids ready Wednesday morning, be aware that severe weather has affected state testing.

Mobile County Schools superintendent Martha Peek tweeted last night that testing would go on as scheduled in the largest school system in the state.

Baldwin County school officials told WKRG they are not planning on administering state tests on Wednesday.

Schools typically have makeup days in the event of inclement weather that hinders state testing so make sure to check in with your respective school to see when that will be.