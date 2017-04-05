Shootout Sends Bullets Flying Into Prichard Home

It was a terrifying afternoon Wednesday for a family in Prichard, as bullets fly on their street and their house caught in the middle of it.

Theresa McPherson says she found over a dozen shell casing outside her daughter’s house.

She says they were all sitting inside, including two children, when bullets whizzed into the home.

They were able to get down and no one was hit, but she knows the situation could have been much worse.

“This is just where we are calling you guys out to talk about the bullet being shot in the house. It could have easily have been one of my grandkids being shot,” said McPherson.

McPherson doesn’t believe anyone was targeting her home. Neighbors said it appears they were shooting at another man who fled the area.

There were no reports of anyone being shot Wednesday from Prichard Police. We reached out about this specific incident, however, they did not have an update.