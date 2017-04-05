Live Traffic Update: Expect delays on Airport and Schillinger South

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) 6:30 AM Traffic Report:

6:55AM Traffic Update: Still looking good for your morning commute crossing the Bayway and Causeway were accident free there. No problems along the Eastern Shore tour through either tunnel. In the Grand Bay Area we do have an accident there on Highway 90 between Ramsey and Grand Bay Wilmer Road, it’s near Moses Lane and actually has Highway 90 shut down with two separate accidents involving injuries so make Way for emergency vehicles there. beyond that a new fender bender there airport and Schillinger South, expect some delays there. No delays coming down I-65.

6:30AM: Not a bad-looking start right now if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes. Both of them moving along pretty well. On the Eastern Shore and through both tunnels moving along nicely. No accidents coming down I-65 right now. In Grand Bay though we do have an accident there on Mose Lane there near Highway 90 that’s basically between Ramsey and Grand Bay Wilmer road. That area has two different accidents including a pickup truck hitting a horse and then behind an accident with two cars and that one involves injuries so Highway 90 is closed in that area for a little while as they try and get that taken care of. Beyond that no other problems in our area.