Jeff Sessions Seeks Delay of Hearing on Police Reform

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is signaling a major shift in the Justice Department’s efforts to reform police departments.

In a memo dated March 31, Sessions told U.S. attorneys that it is not the job of the federal government to police state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Local control and local accountability are necessary for effective local policing,” Sessions wrote.

This is a departure from the reforms undertaken by the Obama administration under Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, who made local police department reform a priority of their Justice Departments.

Sessions is also calling for the deputy attorney general and associate attorney general to review all dealings with local law enforcement, including existing civil rights reform agreements, consent decrees, with police.

In Baltimore, the Justice Department is asking for a delay in Thursday’s hearing on the consent decree between DOJ and the Baltimore Police Department. This was supposed to be a hearing where the public would be able to express its thoughts on the agreement. It’s being seen as a potential sign that the new Justice Department could be backing away from the Obama-era reforms.