Investigation Reports Expected This Week on Potential Wrongdoing by Gov. Bentley

This could be a make or break week for Alabama Governor Robert Bentley. Reports from at least two investigations into potential wrongdoing by the governor are expected this week.

The first report — by the Alabama Ethics Commission — is expected to be released today (Wednesday) when the commission meets. If they decide the governor has violated state ethics laws, they could vote to send the case to a district attorney or state attorney general.

Later this week the special counsel appointed by the house judiciary committee is expected to release his findings to the committee. Governor Bentley is accused of using state funds and misusing campaign funds in trying to cover up an alleged affair with his former top advisor Rebecca Mason.