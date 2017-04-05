Horse Killed, People Injured in Multiple Vehicle Grand Bay Crashes

GRAND BAY, AL (WKRG) — A horse is dead and at least one person is injured after a severe accident in Grand Bay.

News 5 is told the crash occurred 5:45 Wednesday morning on Highway 90 near Ramsay Road. The scene shows a head-on collision, a third vehicle that is totaled, and a dead horse laying off the roadway.

The driver of a white Ford F-150 was traveling on Highway 90 before dawn when her car hit one of two horses on the road. The driver of the Ford pulled over to try and flag down to help.

Then, another driver swerved to avoid the horse versus car accident, leading a head-on crash between two pickup trucks. A driver of one of the pickups was taken to Singing River Hospital. His condition is unknown. A horse versus car accident is rare but not unprecedented for Grand Bay.

“ it happens occasionally out here not real often but it has happened before out here on highway 90,” said Grand Bay Fire Chief Grayling Christian. Highway 90 is reopened at 8:30 this morning.

