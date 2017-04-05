Emergency Need for Blood Donations on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – LifeSouth, which is a group of community blood centers, is asking the public on the Gulf Coast for help. They are currently facing an emergency need for blood donors.

Blood shortages are affecting several local hospitals with recent severe weather that has struck the Gulf Coast.

“Currently we have trauma patients in our hospitals who must receive blood in order to survive,” said JB Bowles, Vice President of Operations for LifeSouth, in a press release. He added, “this week’s storms have shut down many blood drives, adding to the severity of the need. We need donors to come in and help by donating blood.”

Blood types currently in the highest demand are O-negative, O-positive and platelet donations.

If you want to donate blood, you must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and bring photo identification.

To find a LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile, call LifeSouth at 888-795-2707 or go to www.lifesouth.org.