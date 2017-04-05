BREAKING: Police Chase Ends With 2 in Custody

Mobile Police captured two suspects after a 7 mile chase. It started in a neighborhood near Sollie Road Wednesday afternoon, and ended near Demeteropolis Road and Perrin Street. Police say the chase started when they got a tip that someone recognized a stolen burgundy jeep. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off. Witnesses told News 5 speeds reached about 90 miles an hour. The chase ended when the vehicle got stuck in heavy traffic. Police arrested a male and female. Officers also pulled several things out of the Jeep. The vehicle may have also been involved in burglaries in the area

