BREAKING: Police Chase Ends With 2 in Custody

Mobile Police captured two suspects after a 7 mile chase. It started in a neighborhood near Sollie Road Wednesday afternoon, and ended near Demeteropolis Road and Perrin Street. Police say the chase started when they got a tip that someone recognized a stolen burgundy jeep. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off. Witnesses told News 5 speeds reached about 90 miles an hour. The chase ended when the vehicle got stuck in heavy traffic. Police arrested a male and female. Officers also pulled several things out of the Jeep. The vehicle may have also been involved in burglaries in the area

WKRG News 5’s Allen Carter is on the scene and will have the latest on News 5 and 5 and updated right here.