BREAKING: Innocent Bystander Hurt in Mobile Police Chase, Crash

Chris Best Published:

An innocent bystander was thrown from their vehicle Tuesday night after a police chase ended in a bad crash. It happened off I-165 at Frontage Road shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

An MPD officer involved in a chase hit a 3rd vehicle not involved in that chase. That vehicle flipped over and the driver was thrown out. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The officer wasn’t hurt.

The driver who was running from police got away. MPD has not said why they were chasing that vehicle in the first place. WKRG continues to investigate. We’ll have the latest tonight on News 5 at 5.

 

 

