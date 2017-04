CLAYTON, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has confirmed photos that show enormous chunks of hail falling in parts of southeastern Alabama.

Photos sent in to the Barbour County EMA Twitter page show large hail, some appearing to be about the size of a baseball, found in Clayton, Alabama. Clayton is a small town located between Dothan and Montgomery.

The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes Wednesday.

Governor Bentley has declared a state of emergency.