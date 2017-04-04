Watch: Mattress Nearly Kills Motorcyclist in Tunnel

A motorcyclist avoided serious injury or death on March 28 after riding into a flying mattress which fell from the trailer of a four-wheel drive in Australia.

Aaron Wood told the Queensland Times that he was riding 80 km/h through the Clem 7 tunnel and didn’t have time to stop or swerve when the mattress came loose from the Toyota Prado in the lane next to him. The video shows Wood riding over the mattress while avoiding being thrown from his bike.

No charges had been made but police were continuing their investigation.