Watch: Mattress Nearly Kills Motorcyclist in Tunnel

Chris Best Published:

A motorcyclist avoided serious injury or death on March 28 after riding into a flying mattress which fell from the trailer of a four-wheel drive in Australia.

Aaron Wood told the Queensland Times that he was riding 80 km/h through the Clem 7 tunnel and didn’t have time to stop or swerve when the mattress came loose from the Toyota Prado in the lane next to him. The video shows Wood riding over the mattress while avoiding being thrown from his bike.

No charges had been made but police were continuing their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s