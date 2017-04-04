WATCH: Man Tries To Board, Climb on Top of Pensacola School Bus

CANT SEE VIDEO? WATCH HERE: http://bit.ly/2oFVMiF

Escambia County Deputies confirm that they took a man into custody after a frightening scene on Mobile Highway involving a school bus.

It happened just in front of the Waffle House there and employee caught the entire thing on camera.

The video shows a man trying to board the bus. When he can’t get through the door, he tries to climb onto the front of the bus.

“He wants a ride I guess,” you hear someone say on the video as the situation unfolds. Deputies quickly swoop in and take the man into custody. The ECSO says it was a “Baker Act” call, which means a call for a mental health issue.

WKRG contacted the Escambia County School District, who said they weren’t aware of the incident and are investigating. They are waiting to speak to the driver. We wanted to know if there were any students on the bus. News 5 has not heard back from the district about that part. At least one Pensacola High School Student commenting on the video claims she was on the bus when it happened.

The video has been viewed more than 65,000 times and shared more than 1 thousand times.