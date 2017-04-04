Two Bentley Investigation Reports Due This Week

As Alabama legislators return to Montgomery this week, the stage for how and when impeachment proceedings against Governor Robert Bently could be set.

Whether or not proceedings will go forward could be determined with the release of a report from the Alabama Ethics Commission. If the panel finds that the Governor possibly violated state ethics laws, they could decide to send the case to a district attorney or the state Attorney General.

State A.G. Steve Marshall has already acknowledged his office is conducting its own investigation.

Later this week, the special counsel for the House Judiciary Committee is expected to release his report on his investigation into the Governor. The committee voted last month to allow Jack Sharman to continue investigating and to ‘coordinate as much as possible and practical’ with related investigations. Sharman said he would report to the committee by 5 o’clock Friday.