Teen Arrested, Tried as an Adult for Tarawa Drive Shooting

A 16-year-old is behind bars for shooting another teenager on Tarawa Drive.

Quenterus Brown is charged with assault and shooting into an occupied building. He will be tried as an adult. The shooting happened Thursday, March 30 around 3:20 p.m. A teenage girl was struck in the leg. Several gunshots were fired. When our crew got to the scene, the front window had several bullet holes in it.