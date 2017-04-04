Severe Weather Leads to Major Sewer Overflows in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following rounds of severe weather Monday across the Gulf Coast, multiple sewage overflows were reported in Mobile County.

Officials from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) say that over 400,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Dog River. The believe the spill was the result of a lift station failure.

The areas affected near Dog River are Kentwood Lane, Forest Lane and Bakers Lane.

MAWSS officials also responded to spills at Eslava Creek, Mobile River, Three Mile Creek and another portion of Dog River.

Here is a quick rundown of the amount of wastewater spilled into local waterways on Monday:

Dog River – 407,400 gallons

Eslava Creek – 269,320 gallons

Mobile River – 51,725 gallons

Three Mile Creek – 21,115 gallons

Another portion of Dog River – 920 gallons

The additional spills were the result of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Health officials urge nearby residents to take extra precautions when using the water. All seafood caught in any of the mentioned waterways should be thoroughly cooked.