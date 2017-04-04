Schools Watching Closely as Another Round of Severe Weather Moves In

With the potential of more severe weather hitting our area tomorrow, local schools and emergency management officials have a close eye on the radar.

As thunderstorms were rolling in Monday, most schools systems made the decision to cancel classes.

At this point, Monroe County and Conecuh County Schools have made the decision to cancel classes on Wednesday.

Officials in Mobile County and Baldwin County say they have not made a determination yet about classes tomorrow.

“To close school or anything of that nature we don’t take those decisions lightly when the safety and welfare of others are involved,” said Anthony Sampson, Safety Director for Baldwin County Schools. “Weather, as we know, is very unpredictable so we just want to be able to air on the side of caution”

“The decision is made after consulting with all weather sources, including the National Weather Service and the Mobile County EMA,” said Mobile County School officials in a statement to News 5.