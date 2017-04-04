Romo Retiring, Heading to Broadcast Booth

Associated Press Published:
Tony Romo
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys.

The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo’s decision hasn’t been announced.

Romo’s departure from Dallas has been the most likely outcome since November, when he returned after missing the first 10 weeks with a back injury. He conceded the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

The four-time Pro Bowler turns 37 this month and battled injuries the last few years of his career.

