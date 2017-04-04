Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Jay, Florida

A husband and wife were found dead Tuesday morning in the front yard of a home in Jay, Florida.

According to a release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of Bobby Ray Waters and Veronica Ann Waters were found in the front yard of a home on Hazel Godwin Road.

Both Bobby Ray and Veronica died of gunshot wounds and investigators believe early indicators show that Bobby Ray Waters was the shooter.

Deputies are currently investigating the crime as a murder-suicide.

Santa Rosa County deputies were called to home around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday.