Mobile Red Cross Moving Major Services Under One Roof

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – The American Red Cross is consolidating and moving its blood services out of its location on Demetropolis Road. It may be surprising to see this building on Sage being renovated since it just opened a few years ago.

It may be surprising to see this building on Sage Avenue being renovated since it just opened a few years ago.

That’s what’s happening right now at the American Red Cross main office building on Sage Avenue in Mobile and the construction is going on right now. What they are doing is making room for blood donation services. Those services have been at the facility on Demetropolis Road for more than a decade and officials at the Red Cross say that wasn’t an efficient system and they want to have both their emergency response operations and blood donations all under one roof. It will be the first time that has happened since 2003. Renovations will continue until next month. They hope to wrap up all this work by April and move blood services in by May. They say the money they save by moving out of the current location will pay for these renovations in 2-3 years.

It will be the first time that has happened since 2003 and renovations will continue into next month. They hope to wrap up all the work by April and move blood services in by May.

They say the money they will save by moving out of the current location will pay for these renovations in 2-3 years.

We’ll have more on this later today on News 5.