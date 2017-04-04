Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Pensacola Wednesday

A medical marijuana dispensary will open to the public Wednesday in Pensacola.

Trulieve is opening their fourth dispensary in Florida, located at 3119 North Davis Highway.

The dispensary offers several different products to patients, both in low THC and high THC with different delivery methods. Some of those methods include capsules, vaporizers, and tinctures.

In February, News 5 took a tour of the operation where these products are grown and made near Tallahassee.

Trulieve representatives tell us they have hundreds of patients in the Pensacola area who are either driving to get their medication or getting deliveries. They hope opening a location in Pensacola will help ease some struggles for their patients.

“We know we personally have served a few hundred patients already and we know the doctors are very busy here,” said Victoria Walker, Trulieve Community Relations. “So, there’s a potential to have thousands of patients in Pensacola, so time will tell.”

