Man Drowns Near Destin

A man drowned trying to save his daughter and friend battling rough surf this morning off the Destin Coast on Tuesday.

James Forsythe, 49 of Georgia, was found floating face down around 11:30 a.m. A lifeguard pulled him out of the water. He was transported to a Destin hospital; he was pronounced dead a short time later in the emergency room.

There was rough surf and rip currents at the time of the drowning. Several water rescues had to be performed in Destin and Okaloosa Island beaches. The Okaloosa County decided to change the flags to double red around 1 p.m., meaning the Gulf is temporarily closed to all swimming.

