Heavy Fog Tuesday Morning

Fog on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Watch out when you head out this morning, Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.  There is a lot of heavy fog out there following Monday’s big storms.   I had a look at south of I-10 through Robertsdale this morning and Loxley.  It was very foggy in those areas.  Along Interstate 10 you’ll also find a lot of low heavy clouds.  

Along the Bayway the fog seemed to let up a bit.  After traveling on I-10 West once you get out of the Wallace Tunnel I found the fog was back again and very thick. There are no traffic problems that we’re aware of so far but just be careful out there.  Visibility is very low out there.  It’s down to a quarter mile in some places.  Visibility is down to zero in some spots.  

