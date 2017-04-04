Gulf Shores Lifeguard Saves Two Children in Rough Surf

Red flags, dangerous surf, a beach full of people — Lifeguard Jordan Russell was watching it all, and then it happened.

“We noticed when she was swimming out she was having a hard time coming back in and her brother was,” says witness Jason Brinson.

Russell jumps into the water heading for two kids, a boy and a girl caught in a rip current and being pulled farther and farther out.

You could hear the kids screaming for help as he reaches the boy and heads back in towards the girl. A beachgoer comes to help and in just seconds they are all able to touch bottom and walk back to shore. As more lifeguards arrive Russell taps his head to let them know they are all okay.

“I’d say they’re the fastest response time that I’ve seen in a while,” says Brinson. “They noticed it before anybody else did.”

There have now been five water rescues in Gulf Shores since red flags went up Sunday, four in Orange Beach.

Red flags and rough conditions are expected along Baldwin County beaches through at least Thursday.