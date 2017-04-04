Fish Fry To Benefit Gulf Shores H.S. Band

Help continues to pour in for the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band after an accident during a parade on Fat Tuesday. An SUV slammed into band members just as the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade was beginning. 12 students were hurt in the accident. Several band instruments were also damaged or destroyed.

This weekend, Peace Lutheran Church will host a Fish Fry to raise money for the marching band. $10 will get you a plate with fried Gulf fish, hush puppies, fries, cole slaw and a drink. The fish fry will be from 11am-2pm at the church at 8250 Roscoe Road in Gulf Shores. All proceeds from the fish fry will go to the band.

For more information, you can call 251.974.2545