Father Drowns Trying to Save Daughter & Friend

A man from Kentucky drowned trying to save his daughter and friend off the coast of Fort Morgan.

Kevin Chitwood, 50 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

The initial call came Monday night. There was a report of four swimmers in distress behind the Beach Club on Fort Morgan Road. When the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, all four were out in the water.

Witnesses say Chitwood’s daughter and another child were caught in a rip current when he and his wife tried to save them. He was airlifted to South Baldwin RMC. The three others were taken by ambulance. They were treated and released.