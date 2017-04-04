Derrick Dearman Appointed New Attorney

By Published:
Derrick Dearman looks back at the victims' family members on Wednesday, August 24, during his bond hearing in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Derrick Ryan Dearman, charged with the brutal murder of six people including an unborn child last year, has been appointed a new attorney.

Two weeks ago attorney Sidney Harrell filed a motion to withdraw as attorney for Dearman stating that with “other pressing court matters and the demands of this case it is in the best interest of all concerned that the court appoints other counsel in these cases.”

Judge Roderick Stout granted the motion and today appointed Mr. Jason Darley to represent Dearman.

Dearman’s six Capital Murder and two Kidnapping charges are still pending before a Mobile County Grand Jury.

 

 

 

