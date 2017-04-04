Confessed Car Burglar Arrested, Again

Published:

Six months after pleading guilty to 11 counts of Breaking into Vehicles, Jadrian Hardy, 19, has been arrested again, for the same offense.

According to Mobile Police, officers were responding to the report of a suspicious person around 4:00 Tuesday morning.  Hardy was detained by officers and was in possession of a handgun at the time.  He was arrested on two charges of breaking into vehicles.

Court records show that Hardy plead guilty on October 6, 2016 to 11 counts of breaking into vehicles and was sentenced to 5 years which was suspended and given 5 years probation.

 

