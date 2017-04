CBS 47- A Florida woman said it took quite a while for a momma alligator to get all 12 of her babies across a busy golf course in Charlotte County.

Sharon Whiting says she has been watching the alligator family since the alligator had her babies in February.

Whiting finally saw the gator moving her babies across the golf course and took out her smartphone camera.

“It took her all day as she had golfers to contend with. I stayed and videotaped them, hiding behind the palm trees,” Whiting said.