The public is invited and encouraged to attend Tuesday night’s BayBears practice at Hank Aaron Stadium. The team will work out on the field from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m on April 4.

An initial 2017 BayBears roster is scheduled to be released Tuesday afternoon. The team opens the season with a five-game road trip to Chattanooga beginning Thursday, April 6 at 5:15 p.m. CT. The first home game is Wednesday, April 12 against the Jackson Generals at 6:35 p.m.