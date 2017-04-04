Alabama House votes to end judicial override

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have voted to end the state’s one-of-a-kind practice of allowing judges to hand down death sentences despite a jury’s recommendation for life in prison.

Alabama is the only state that allows a judge to override a jury’s recommendation when sentencing capital murder cases.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the bill to end the practice by a 78-19 vote. It now moves to Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley for his signature.

Rep. Chris England, the bill’s sponsor, said juries should have the final say on death sentences.

According to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative, Alabama judges since 1976 have overridden jury recommendations 112 times. In 101 of those cases, the judges gave a death sentence.

The legislation only affects future cases and not inmates now on death row.