Winfield’s Trey Cunningham Stars At Mobile Challenge Of Champions Over The Weekend

This weekend, Mobile hosted its annual Challenge of Champions Invitational Track and Field Meet at St. Paul’s E.E. Delaney Stadium. The nation’s top high school track athletes came to Mobile to compete, including many of Alabama’s own.

One of the nation’s top hurdlers, Trey Cunningham, competed in the men’s 110-meter hurdles where he took home first place and set a new meet record. Cunningham won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.35 seconds, breaking the previous meet record of 13.66 set by Deandre Eiland in 2002.

Trey Cunningham has been racing since he was in the 7th grade. During the past five track seasons, Cunningham has established himself as one of the nation’s top hurdlers. He credits the days he doesn’t take off for his success.

“I would say like the Saturdays that you’re taking off I’d be up at the track,” Cunningham said.

His father, Brad Cunningham, think it’s his son’s religious practice of stretching that sets him above the rest.

“The biggest thing he does that most people skip out on– not just in track but in all athletics–is stretch. He stretches every day at least twice a day and he’s religious with it,” Brad Cunningham said.

Trey has signed with Florida State University but his ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympic level.

This year I hope to make a national team for the U.S. Juniors and compete at the Pan Ams, but my ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympics,” Trey said.

Cunningham hopes to be on the U.S. Olympic Track Team in 2020.