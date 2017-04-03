Tornado Uncovers Pot Growing Operation

Chris Best Published:

An unexpected find this as first responders helped clean up in Decatur County, Tennessee after an e-f-1 tornado. Officers say a man who lost his mobile home may be a victim, but they say he’s also a criminal.

Sheriff Keith Byrd says he was driving around Decatur County assessing storm damage from the night before. The Sheriff says when he was checking out the damage to that mobile home he noticed a pile of leafy material. That turned out to be marijuana plants and that’s not all they found. The Sheriff says they found piping, containers and grow lights. The sheriff says, they recovered about 28 pounds of marijuana from the property, and are currently searching for the man who lived there. John Ernest Tidwell, faces charges for the manufacture of marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

