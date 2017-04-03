Strong Winds Rip Through Small Community of Pineview

By Published:
Storm damage in Pineview
This roof ripped from this mobile home as strong winds swept through Monday morning.

The wind was strong enough to peel back the roof of a mobile home.

“It was a dark cloud,” says neighbor Lettie Chancery. “I thought it was a rain cloud but it wasn’t when it got here.”

It even pushed a building off its blocks. “This might be a tornado,” said Kyla White. “It scared me. I was terrified.”

The storm that tore up trees, blew out windows and knocked out the power hit early. “Between 7:30 and 8 o’clock and it was just a loud noise and a real strong wind,” remembers Chancery.

It left almost as quickly as it arrived. “I was speechless. I didn’t know what to think.”

A number of homes in this small community impacted in some way by the winds from the West that streaked across the landscape leaving a path of destruction for all to see.

“To think I would ever see any kind of disaster like this,” says White, “this close to home is just unbelievable.”

