Storm Damage Reports on April 3, 2017

Here’s a listing of preliminary storm damage reports, compiled by the Mobile Office of the National Weather Service, on April 3, 2017. If no report was made to local Emergency Management offices, or directly to the National Weather Service, or to a TV station, then it will not likely show up in this list. You can always report storm damage, in the News 5 area, to http://www.srh.noaa.gov/StormReport/SubmitReport.php?site=mob

Local Time Location County ST Event Type Remark 3:50 Yantley Choctaw AL TSTM WND DMG trees and power lines down on highway 10 4:25 Pennington Choctaw AL TSTM WND DMG trees and power lines down on pine grove road near pennigton 5:04 5 NNE Janice Perry MS TSTM WND DMG numerous trees down blocking hwy 29 at paret tower rd in the janice community. 5:05 6 NE Janice Perry MS TSTM WND DMG trees down across beaumont brooklyn rd close to hwy 29 in the janice community. 5:32 Leakesville Greene MS TSTM WND GST 53 mph gust measured at the usa chili mesonet site 5:35 1 SSW Neely Greene MS TSTM WND DMG several power poles broken on neely road. 3 power poles down on herndon road. 5:40 8 NNE Leakesville Greene MS TSTM WND DMG trees and power lines down on highway 57 between leakesville and state line 5:45 8 WSW Perkinston Stone MS TSTM WND DMG trees down near perkinston. 5:55 Thomasville Clarke AL TSTM WND DMG trees down on highway 5 6:25 Citronelle Mobile AL TSTM WND DMG several trees down 6:45 Whately Clarke AL TSTM WND DMG trees down on gosport road 7:00 Manilla Clarke AL TSTM WND DMG roof damage to a home on play lane in manilla 7:10 Agricola George MS HAIL quarter size hail reported 7:15 2 NW Gainestown Clarke AL TSTM WND DMG porch blown off a house on walker springs road 7:26 Wilmer Mobile AL HAIL quarter size hail reported via social media. 7:55 Flomaton Escambia AL TSTM WND DMG several trees and power lines down in and around flomaton 8:00 Lenox Conecuh AL TSTM WND DMG a barn damaged and trees on a home 8:07 2 SE I65 And Cr 6 Conecuh AL TSTM WND DMG multiple trees down along county road 6 near county road 28 and appleton road 8:10 Brewton Escambia AL TSTM WND DMG trees down on county road 18 near brewton 8:27 1 SSE Johnsonville Conecuh AL TSTM WND DMG mulitple trees down on county road 6 near johnsonville in conecuh county. 8:33 5 NE Evergreen Conecuh AL TSTM WND DMG roof of a covered porch collapsed on spence mcgraw road. numerous trees either blown over or snapped in this area. 8:38 6 WSW Point Clear Gmz631 AL TSTM WND GST middle bay lighthouse measured a thunderstorm wind gust of 47 knots, 54 mph. 8:40 NNE South Covington AL TSTM WND DMG trees and power lines down on county road 82 near buck creek baptist church 8:56 Luverne Crenshaw AL TSTM WND DMG several structures with roof damage in luverne along with numerous trees and power lines down. possible tornado. 8:56 Luverne Crenshaw AL TSTM WND DMG roof ripped off of a warehouse. multiple power lines and power poles down near the luverne high school. 9:30 2 WSW Miflin Baldwin AL TSTM WND GST weatherflow station measured a 54 mph thunderstorm wind gust. 9:30 Downtown Mobile Mobile AL FLASH FLOOD flowing water up to the tires of cars on st. joseph street 9:47 2 E Caswell Gmz633 AL TSTM WND GST weatherflow station in perdido bay measured a 41 mph wind gust. 9:52 4 SSW Pensacola Gmz634 FL MARINE TSTM WIND the weatherflow station in pensacola bay measured a 60 mph thunderstorm wind gust. 9:55 University Of South Ala Mobile AL HEAVY RAIN 4.5 inches of rain mesured at stanky field as of just before 10am 10:13 5 SSE Pensacola Gmz634 FL WATER SPOUT video of two water spouts south of gulf breeze proper via social media.