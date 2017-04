From a press release from the Salvation Army:

Mobile, AL (April 3, 2017) – The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama has opened our doors today (Monday, April 3) as a emergency shelter for homeless men, women and children during this extreme weather condition.

The Salvation Army will stay open as a 24-hour emergency shelter until the threat passes. We will offer a safe place and nourishment – as well as coffee and water – to anyone sheltering from the storm.