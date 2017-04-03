Power Outages Reported in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather is impacting the Gulf Coast Monday morning from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle. Hundreds of homes in Mobile County have already reported power outages.

According to Alabama Power, the Mobile area has 380 homes without power Monday morning, as of 7 a.m.

They advise that there are 10,000 homes without power throughout the state of Alabama.

News Five will continue to monitor the outages and report when there is an update.

You can follow the radar here: http://wkrg.com/weather/interactive-radar/

