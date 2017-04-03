NWS: Greatest Tornado Risk Centered on Southern Alabama

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (AP) – Severe storms that killed two people in Louisiana are taking aim at Alabama and other parts of the Southeast.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma says tornadoes and strong winds are likely Monday from parts of Mississippi extending to South Carolina. The greatest tornado risk is centered over southern Alabama.

A tornado flipped a mobile home in Louisiana on Sunday, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards put the entire state on “high alert” and warned residents to stay off the roads. Power was knocked out to thousands of homes and businesses and downed trees were blocking roads.