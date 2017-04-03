Numerous reports of hail in Wilmer and Semmes

News 5 has received numerous reports of hail in Wilmer and Semmes. Several viewers have emailed us pictures and video of the hail, up to a quarter in size.

Hail on the Gulf Coast

