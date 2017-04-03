MS Woman dies in flood waters while making 911 call

Rankin County, Mississippi (AP)- Officials say severe weather has killed two people in Mississippi, including a woman who was desperately directing rescuers to her submerged car when she died, the Associated Press reported.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says 52-year-old Jacqueline Williams ran off a road in Florence into a rain-swollen creek early Monday and dialed 911 from the sinking vehicle. Williams worked as a carrier for The Clarion-Ledger.

Ruth says the Florence woman was trying to relay her location to a dispatcher as the car went down. He says the woman told the operator she could hear sirens when the two lost contact.

Ruth says a swift-water recovery team later found her body in the creek outside the car.