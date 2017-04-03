Mobile Firefighter Hospitalized in House Fire Caused by Lightning Strike

J.B. BIUNNO

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A firefighter with Mobile Fire-Rescue is in the hospital with injuries after responding to a house fire caused by a lightning strike in West Mobile.

News 5 is told the firefighter was injured in the house on Dorchester Driver around 10:00am when sheet rock fell on him from above.  The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Mobile-Fire Rescue confirmed the blaze was caused by a lightning strike in the morning storms that brought hail, flooding, and gusty winds to Mobile County. Flames were visible when Mobile-Fire Rescue arrived, but the house was largely in tact when News 5 arrived on scene a short while later, with flames no longer visible.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating the fire.

