Mobile Fire-Rescue: Apartment Fire on Girby Road Caused by Lightning Strike

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — As intense storms blanket the News 5 viewing area, Mobile Fire-Rescue has responded to the scene of a house fire on Girby Road that was caused by a lightning strike.

Neighbors report hearing a “loud boom” around 9:15 this morning, just as the storms were over the city of Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

We don’t know if anyone was home at the time, or if there were any injuries. Smoke from the roof of the house could be seen for more than a mile, even with heavy rainfall from the storms.

According to neighbors, there were “large flames” and a pillow of black smoke coming from the home when the fire was first reported.

More details from the scene will be made available here on WKRG.com.