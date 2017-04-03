Deputies: Biker in Bug Tussle Busted With a Bunch Of Meth

It all ended with a motorcycle chase, a crash and a whole bunch of meth. And it all ended in Bug Tussle, Alabama according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say they tried to pull over 33-year-old Robert Mullins Saturday. He didn’t stop, instead leading them on a chase and eventually crashing out on a motorcycle. Deputies say they found a pipe and 111 grams of meth. He was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Attempting to Elude, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a warrant for Theft of Property.

A post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page goes on to say:

“A CCSO deputy was patrolling U.S. Hwy 91 in the Bug Tussle community when the deputy observed a gray motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle but the driver of the motorcycle, which would later be confirmed as Mr. Mullins, tried to elude the deputy. After a brief chase the suspect wrecked the motorcycle near county road 18 and hid in the woods. CCSO tracking K9 AJ was soon brought in and tracked down the suspect where one hundred eleven grams of meth (3.9 ounces) and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

“It’s good this guy is in jail because that is a large amount of meth that was taken off the streets and won’t be distributed around our county,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to commend the patrol deputies and the K9 tracking team for the outstanding job they did catching this suspect. This is an example of proactive drug enforcement by our patrol deputies on top of their many responsibilities as a deputy sheriff” added Gentry.

Mr. Mullins is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond”