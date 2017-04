AUGUSTA, GA — The PGA’s most prolific tournament of the year is off to a wet start in Georgia.

The horn has sounded at The Masters, indicating the practice rounds and early-week games at the tournament have been suspended today.

Severe weather has roared across the south this past weekend, wrecking havoc in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

It’s unclear if there will be any delay later in the week as the first round of play gets underway Thursday.