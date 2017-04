A 17-year old tourist from Kentucky suffered a bite wound to her leg today while swimming the in the Gulf of Mexico behind a condominium at 1040 East Highway 98 in Destin.

Initial reports described the injuries as a scratch to her left leg, as well as a puncture wound on her right leg which will require stitches.

Witnesses say a five foot shark bit the girl while she was near the second sandbar around 3:39 p.m.

The teen was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.