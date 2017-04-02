Suspect Dead After Shooting at Escambia County Deputies

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

According to a Facebook post on the ECSO’s page, a suspect is dead following a chase and shooting at deputies. The post says it started just before 7 PM Saturday night. Deputies were responding to a domestic call in the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive. A suspect ran to the 900 block of Denrio Court. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at deputies. The deputies fired back killing the suspect.

The post says the FDLE is investigating and the deputies are on normal paid leave. No names have been released thus far.

