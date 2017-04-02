Six Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Foley

Published:

Foley, AL (WKRG)

One person was taken by life flight helicopter to the hospital and five others were hurt following a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Foley.  Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby says it happened at around 10 Saturday night near the intersection of County Road 20 and the Foley Beach Express.  An SUV and van collided.

A person in the van was airlifted.  Five others from the SUV were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  The Foley Police department is investigating.

